Police search for suspect who escaped custody

There was a large police presence in the 5600-block of Caraway Rd. as officers were searching for the suspect Tuesday afternoon. (Source: KAIT)

Police are searching for a suspect who escaped custody Tuesday afternoon.

Johnathan Ware, 31, was at a Jonesboro hospital receiving treatment from a stab wound. He escaped custody while being transported back to Poinsett County.

Authorities are searching for Ware who was last seen wearing a long sleeve, gray, thermal-type shirt, and gray pants. He is also handcuffed.

Authorities initially searched an area around the 5600-block of Caraway Rd., but the scene was cleared later in the afternoon.

Nettleton School District Superintendent James Dunivan tells Region 8 News Fox Meadow Elementary and Fox Meadow Intermediate are under a "soft lockdown" at this time.

The lockdown means all students are inside the buildings with doors locked. Student resource officers are present at the schools. The lockdowns will continue until Jonesboro police say otherwise.

According to Harrisburg Police Lt. Justin Kimble, Ware ripped a radar gun from the car he was in and used it to break the back glass of the patrol car to escape.

Ware reportedly got into a fight with John Worsley in Harrisburg Tuesday morning.

The dispute started over Worsley telling Ware to stop harassing his mother.

Ware then reportedly picked up a golf club and hit Worsley in the head.

Kimble stated that Worsley grabbed his knife and stabbed Ware in the lower back in self-defense.

Worsley was treated and released, Kimble stated. Ware had been receiving treatment in Jonesboro.

Ware was facing a felony charge of second-degree battery before the arrest.

Police say Ware has a lengthy criminal history which included one prior escape.

