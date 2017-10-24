Arkansas to modify birth certificate law - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Arkansas to modify birth certificate law

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A judge has ordered the Arkansas attorney general and the head of the state Health Department to look into modifying the state's birth certificate law to meet constitutional standards.
    
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the law illegally favors heterosexual parents. Under the law, married heterosexual parents are automatically put on their child's birth certificates. Only the mother is put on a certificate for same-sex couples.
    
Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox ordered Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and Health Department Director Nathaniel Smith to find a resolution.
    
Rutledge and Smith will work with attorney Cheryl Maples and two married same-sex couples she represents who sued the Health Department over its refusal to list the non-biological parent on the birth certificate.
    
Both sides have until Nov. 6.
    
