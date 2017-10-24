Splitsville: website touts Arkansas as state with most divorces

Love doesn't last in the Natural State, according to one website.

Arkansas is number one when it comes to states with the highest divorce rate, website 247WallSt.com states.

According to the site, the divorce rate was 23.4 per 1,000 married people in 2016.

The site stated a reason divorces are commonplace could be due to the relatively high marriage rate of 17.3 per 1,000 people.

States in the top five also included Idaho, Nevada, Louisiana, and Oklahoma.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android