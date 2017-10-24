Police: Meth, pills found in woman's "body cavity"

A woman faces several felony drug charges after police say they found marijuana stashed in her bra and meth inside an unspecified "body cavity."

On Friday, Oct. 20, investigators with the Jonesboro Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit received information that David Veasley was selling drugs from a home in the 1000-block of N. Madison Street.

Officers went to the home and made contact with Veasley, who is on parole.

When investigators entered the residence, they found 31-year-old Tiffany Crystal Ivy of Monette standing in the kitchen. According to a probable cause affidavit, Ivy is also on felony probation.

The agents began searching the home and found a cellophane baggie containing 1.3 grams of methamphetamine inside a cabinet, the court document said.

Inside Ivy’s purse, they reported finding a pack of open syringes and another syringe filled with suspected meth and blood. Officers also said they found a digital scale with meth residue on it and a glass pipe in her purse.

An investigator searched Veasley’s bedroom, the affidavit said, and found a cellophane bag containing 1 gram of meth under a lava lamp.

Officers arrested both suspects and took them to the Craighead County Detention Center.

While at the jail, an investigator asked Ivy if she had anything else on her person.

“She pulled two cellophane baggies from her bra that contained 3.2 grams of marijuana,” the affidavit said.

Again, an investigator asked if she had anything else hidden on her person to which Ivy reportedly said she did.

A jailer took Ivy into a search room and Ivy “pulled a large cellophane baggie from her body cavity,” according to the affidavit. “Inside the cellophane baggie [were] two cellophane baggies that contained a total of 16.4 grams of methamphetamine…and three hydrocodone pills.”

On Tuesday, Ivy appeared before Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler who found probable cause to charge her with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance less than four ounces. He set her bond at $15,000.

Fowler also found probable cause Tuesday to charge Veasley with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams. The judge set his bond at $3,500.

Both suspects are due in court on Nov. 22.

