Crews responding to tractor-trailer, combine crash

Emergency crews responded to a crash Tuesday evening involving a combine and a tractor-trailer.

The collision happened just west of Corning on U.S. Highway 67, near the municipal airport.

Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller confirmed the crash happened just before 5 p.m.

Miller said one lane of traffic is currently blocked until a wrecker arrives to tow the tractor-trailer.

No injuries were reported

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android