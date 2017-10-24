Caraway adding apartment homes, hope to bring in more business

New buildings are coming to Caraway and Mayor Berry Riley said he's beyond proud of the new project.

According to Riley, apartment contractors are placing around 30 apartment homes at the corner of Kentucky and Chicago Streets.

Riley said once completed, the new homes will bring in huge growth for the town, with more people meaning more business.

It's not known when the new apartment homes will be completed.

