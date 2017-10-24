Out of the Dark rally held to promote drug free lifestyle

Around 1,000 students from multiple Craighead County schools marched the streets of downtown Jonesboro Tuesday.

Their goal was simple: take a pledge to stay drug-free.

The Out of the Dark coalition held its annual Leave Your Mark rally, beginning at the intersection of Cate and Main Street, before finishing their walk at the courthouse.

During the walk, students chanted "Stay Drug Free," while raising awareness about keeping a drug free lifestyle.

Cortney Kelems, a Riverside High School student, helped organize the march this year and said she hopes the message reaches the entire community.

"I hope that they learn that drug freeness is not just an awareness, it's a problem that we have and we want to help make that problem go away," Kelems said.

Several special guests attended the event, including Arkansas State's Howl and Scarlet.

There were also multiple skits and special guest speaker Arkansas Drug Director Kirk Lane.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android