One injured in Jonesboro shooting

Jonesboro police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night.

According to Sgt. Cassie Brandon with the Jonesboro Police Department, officers responded to Halthom and Patrick around 7:00 p.m. for a shots fired call.

Brandon said one person with non-life-threatening injuries went to a local hospital.

There are no suspects at this time.

If you have information, you can call Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).

