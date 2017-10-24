County and state officials meet to discuss Crisis Stabilization Unit

Craighead County officials, including Sheriff Marty Boyd, met with state officials and Department of Human Services officials Tuesday on the county’s Crisis Stabilization Unit.

The group toured a potential property site for the Crisis Stabilization Unit.

Boyd could not say where the tour took place.

He said the county is working diligently to get the unit open.

“Plan’s still going forward,” Boyd said. “We’re still looking at several options as for as location goes. We haven’t ruled out building a new facility, or looking at additional buildings that become available.”

Boyd said Craighead County is not unique when it comes to having trouble finding a place for the CSU.

He said the other counties are also running into issues getting the project off of the ground.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android