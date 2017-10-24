Neighbors terrified after drug deals made in neighborhood

One neighborhood in Marked Tree expressed their concerns after surveillance video shows drug deals being made in their area.

According to our CNN partner station, one neighbor said they need help, plain and simple.

"After it gets dark, they come out from everywhere just to get some drugs," Lonnie Myers said. "You could smell it every night they cook, but nothing's been done."

Michael Matlock, chief of police at the Marked Tree Police Department, said he knows the suspect in the area and added he's doing all he can to protect the neighborhood, including adding foot patrol, which has already deterred several people from coming down the street.

"The word terrified is a very strong word, but it's one that we took very seriously," Matlock said. "For someone to say that they're terrified in their own block, in their own city, at their own home is unacceptable to us."

