A-State men's basketball holds first "Boots and Ballers" event

The Arkansas State men's basketball team held its first Boots and Ballers event Tuesday night at the Convocation Center.

Around 200 people attended, with a "Best Boots" contest taking place at the event.

Players on the team selected their favorite pair of boots for the night, with the winner receiving an autographed ball from the entire team.

Alicia Balado, the organizer of the event, said it was about getting the fans and players to come together for an evening of camaraderie and fun.

"We just wanted to get our fans and our crowd and our team together along with our staff and let everybody get to know each other and have a really good time," Balado said.

Balado said she plans to have next years event be even bigger.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android