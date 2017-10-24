Black Rock woman killed in crash

A Lawrence County woman died in a car crash Tuesday evening on Highway 63.

According to an Arkansas State Police Fatal Crash Summary, Gabrielle Gates, 18, of Black Rock was driving north on Highway 63 in a 2006 Nissan around 6:45 p.m. when she lost control in a curve, overturned, and hit a tree.

The crash report stated the weather conditions were clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

No other injuries were reported.

