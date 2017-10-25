Russellville Police hit jackpot in theft case

Russellville police hit the jackpot when lottery tickets left in a stolen car led them to two suspects.

According to KARK, detectives say they were on the hunt for whoever broke in and stole more than a dozen cars from the Orr Auto Mall in Russellville.

Inside one of the cars, they found left behind lottery tickets.

Businesses that sell lottery tickets keep records of the transactions. With the help of the lottery commission, the detectives tracked the serial numbers to a gas station in Atkins, AR.

They then used video surveillance to help identify the suspects, identified as 24-year-old Trenton Mosley and 42-year-old Eugene Maddox, and arrested them.

The pair now face a slew of charges including burglary and felony theft.

Mosley is currently being held on a $200,000 bond.

Maddox is being held on a $150,000 bond.

Russellville police are still investigating and are not releasing any more information at this time because they believe there are other suspects still at large, and they have not yet recovered all of the stolen cars.

