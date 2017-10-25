TRAFFIC ALERT: Jonesboro school bus involved in accident

According to Jonesboro E911, a crash is being reported at Race Street and Red Wolf Boulevard.

It involved a school bus and a pick-up truck.

Injuries are being reported.

It appears that no children were on the bus.

Traffic may be slowed in this area. Use caution and take another route if your morning commute takes you through this area.

