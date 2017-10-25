Arkansas asks court to let Planned Parenthood ruling stand

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas' attorney general is asking a federal appeals court to not reconsider a panel's decision that the state can block Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge on Tuesday asked the full 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to deny a request by three Planned Parenthood Great Plains patients to reconsider a three-judge panel's decision upholding the state's defunding decision. The panel in August vacated a federal judge's preliminary injunction that prevented Arkansas from suspending Medicaid payments for services rendered to patients in the state.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson ended the state's Medicaid contract with the organization in 2015 over videos secretly recorded by an anti-abortion group.

The state argued Planned Parenthood overstated how much the panel's ruling conflicts with four other appeals court decisions.

