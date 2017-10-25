ArDOT warns of lane closures on Hwy. 226

Highway improvements mean a change in travel plans for some Jonesboro motorists.

Construction work on State Highway 226 (Woodsprings Road) in Jonesboro will require lane closures, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Beginning Friday, Oct. 27, at 7 a.m. crews will begin asphalt work on the highway between the city limits and U.S. Highway 63.

ArDOT says the lane closures will occur weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. until the project is complete.

