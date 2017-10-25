Detectives close shooting investigations after victims refuse to talk

Jonesboro police announced Wednesday they have closed their investigations into two shootings that happened one weekend earlier this month because none of the victims would talk.

On Saturday, Oct. 14, someone fired multiple rounds into a home on Clark Street, wounding a woman.

According to the incident report, a named suspect went to the home at 1 a.m., claiming someone named “Deon” had sent him. A man at the home told the suspect he did not know anyone by that name. He reportedly told the suspect and two other men to leave.

About two hours later, the man claimed he heard six gunshots outside the residence. An 18-year-old woman at the house ran into his bedroom saying a bullet had gone through the wall, hitting her.

An ambulance crew called to the scene took the woman to the hospital where she was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Despite numerous attempts by police to interview them, the victims have reportedly refused to speak with detectives.

The second shooting happened early on Sunday morning, Oct. 15.

Just before 7 a.m., an officer found the 34-year-old male victim holding a bloody shirt on his arm in the 600-block of Warren.

While waiting for an ambulance, the man told the officer someone robbed him of his wallet, phone, and car keys. He said the robber then started shooting at him.

A detective noted in the initial incident report that the victim was “very intoxicated and hard to understand.”

The victim reportedly told the investigator he knew the guy’s name and said he would “handle it.”

Since the shooting, police have been unable to contact the victim for more information. When a detective tried to call him, he learned the victim’s phone had been disconnected.

Because none of the victims in either shooting have cooperated with police, the cases are now considered closed.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android