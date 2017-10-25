Crimestoppers: Camera theft caught on camera

Jonesboro police need the public’s help identifying two people suspected in the theft of a security camera.

Early on the morning of Sept. 29, a man walked up to a surveillance camera at the Eye Surgery Center, 601 E. Matthews, and ripped it off the wall.

The suspect was wearing a black shirt and jeans with something black covering his face.

Police say the man also has a large red mark or scar on the back of his left arm.

Surveillance video then showed the man and a woman wearing brown boots, jeans, and a red sweater walking away.

Anyone who can identify either suspect should call Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867) and leave an anonymous tip. Information leading to an arrest could result in a reward.

You can also text a tip to Crimestoppers by using your iPhone or Android phone and type in 274637 or type in the word “CRIMES” if your phone can do that.

Then, in the message, type 935stop followed by your tip. Hit send and you will get a message back from Crimestoppers with your anonymous tip number. That is yours to keep for any future reward.

