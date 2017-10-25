Residents supporting mayor after he says his dogs were poisoned

Hardy residents are rallying behind their mayor after he says his dogs were poisoned.

Mayor Jason Jackson was out of town when he found out his two dogs, Buddy and Tito, were sick.

Tito died earlier this week and Jackon told Region 8 News the veterinarian has given Buddy about a 20% chance of survival.

Jackson told us his vet thinks the dogs were fed rat poison.

After hearing about this, Hardy business owner Marc Herring decided to begin a $1,000 reward fund to find the person responsible.

“Originally it was $100 and $100 is no big deal,” Herring said. “$1,000 is a lot of money, though, if we’re going to find the culprit, the criminal that did this, that acted out.”

He said it’s not about the fact that this happened to the town’s mayor, but that it happened to a community member.

“There are always left and right and center, and right and wrong, and choices that please people and choices that don’t please people, but this act transcends all of that,” Herring said. “This was a direct, deliberate, malicious, heinous act. It was a murder of one innocent dog and we’re not really sure if the second one is going to pull through.”

Herring said he just wants Hardy to come together as a community and say no to hate and violence.

“This had nothing to do with politics, this has nothing to do with City Hall, this has nothing to do with anything but a personal vendetta and an act of hatred,” he said.

Other residents have reached out to contribute to the reward money.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no police report has been filed about this incident.

But Herring is asking anyone with information or who wants to help with the reward to contact him at 870-856-2892 or on Facebook.

