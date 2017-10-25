$10,000 reward offered in Randolph County gun theft

The ATF is offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest of those suspected of stealing numerous firearms from a Randolph County business.

On Oct. 15, someone broke into M&M Farm and Lumber, located at 12170 Highway 115 in Maynard, and stole numerous guns.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

On Wednesday, the ATF announced it and the National Sports Shooting Foundation will offer a $10,000 reward.

Anyone with information on the incident should call ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (1-800-283-4867) or the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 892-8888. All calls will be kept confidential.

Information can also be sent to ATF via the mobile app www.reportit.com and choosing the New Orleans Field Division (ATFNOL) as the location.

