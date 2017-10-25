$10,000 reward offered in Randolph County gun theft - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

$10,000 reward offered in Randolph County gun theft

MAYNARD, AR (KAIT) -

The ATF is offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest of those suspected of stealing numerous firearms from a Randolph County business.

On Oct. 15, someone broke into M&M Farm and Lumber, located at 12170 Highway 115 in Maynard, and stole numerous guns.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

On Wednesday, the ATF announced it and the National Sports Shooting Foundation will offer a $10,000 reward.

Anyone with information on the incident should call ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (1-800-283-4867) or the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 892-8888. All calls will be kept confidential.

Information can also be sent to ATF via the mobile app www.reportit.com and choosing the New Orleans Field Division (ATFNOL) as the location.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • School wants to award diplomas to veterans

    School wants to award diplomas to veterans

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 6:32 PM EDT2017-10-25 22:32:11 GMT
    Wednesday, October 25 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-10-25 22:52:08 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A Sharp County school is trying to honor service members who never got to graduate high school because they were called into combat.

    A Sharp County school is trying to honor service members who never got to graduate high school because they were called into combat.

  • Residents supporting mayor after dogs poisoned

    Residents supporting mayor after dogs poisoned

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 6:12 PM EDT2017-10-25 22:12:09 GMT
    Wednesday, October 25 2017 6:49 PM EDT2017-10-25 22:49:10 GMT
    (Source: Jason Jackson)(Source: Jason Jackson)

    Hardy residents are rallying behind their mayor after his dogs were recently attacked.

    Hardy residents are rallying behind their mayor after his dogs were recently attacked.

  • Memorial service set for coaching legend Phil Parker

    Memorial service set for coaching legend Phil Parker

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-10-25 22:38:18 GMT
    Wednesday, October 25 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-10-25 22:43:21 GMT
    Coach Parker in his last interview with Jason Hurst (Source: KAIT)Coach Parker in his last interview with Jason Hurst (Source: KAIT)

    A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 28, for legendary coach Phil Parker.

    A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 28, for legendary coach Phil Parker.

    •   
Powered by Frankly