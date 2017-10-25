School wants to award diplomas to veterans

A Sharp County school wants to honor service members who never graduated high school because they were called into combat.

Highland High School wants veterans who weren’t able to graduate high school because they were serving our country to finally get that diploma.

These honorary diplomas are available for veterans who left high school before graduating to serve in World War II, the Korean War, or the Vietnam War.

Kasey Carter with the Highland School District said they aren’t limiting this recognition to just Sharp County veterans either. It is open to all of Region 8.

“Veterans go and they help fight and serve our country and one of the freedoms they fight for is being able to offer free public education in our country,” Carter said. “So we feel like they have earned that diploma.”

To check eligibility, a veteran or family member needs to contact Carter at 870-257-0043 or by email at Kasey.Carter@HighlandRebels.org.

A copy of a DD214 and proof of Arkansas residency must be provided.

The Veterans Day Ceremony will be held on Friday, November 10.

