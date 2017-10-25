Memorial service set for coaching legend Phil Parker

Coach Parker in his last interview with Jason Hurst (Source: KAIT)

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 28, for legendary coach Phil Parker.

Parker died Sept. 26 at the Flo & Phil Jones Hospice House.

The Jonesboro native coached high school sports for 35 years. During that time he won 14 state titles in volleyball and golf.

This past July, the Arkansas High School Coaches Association inducted him into their hall of fame.

Just weeks before his death, Parker sat down with Region 8 News’ Sports Director Jason Hurst for a touching last interview. Click here to see it in its entirety.

His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Emerson Memorial Chapel, 1629 E. Nettleton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time.

To read his obituary, click here.

