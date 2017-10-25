Memorial service set for coaching legend Phil Parker - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Memorial service set for coaching legend Phil Parker

Coach Parker in his last interview with Jason Hurst (Source: KAIT) Coach Parker in his last interview with Jason Hurst (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 28, for legendary coach Phil Parker.

Parker died Sept. 26 at the Flo & Phil Jones Hospice House.

The Jonesboro native coached high school sports for 35 years. During that time he won 14 state titles in volleyball and golf.

This past July, the Arkansas High School Coaches Association inducted him into their hall of fame.

Just weeks before his death, Parker sat down with Region 8 News’ Sports Director Jason Hurst for a touching last interview. Click here to see it in its entirety.

His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Emerson Memorial Chapel, 1629 E. Nettleton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time.

To read his obituary, click here.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • School wants to award diplomas to veterans

    School wants to award diplomas to veterans

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 6:32 PM EDT2017-10-25 22:32:11 GMT
    Wednesday, October 25 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-10-25 22:52:08 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A Sharp County school is trying to honor service members who never got to graduate high school because they were called into combat.

    A Sharp County school is trying to honor service members who never got to graduate high school because they were called into combat.

  • Residents supporting mayor after dogs poisoned

    Residents supporting mayor after dogs poisoned

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 6:12 PM EDT2017-10-25 22:12:09 GMT
    Wednesday, October 25 2017 6:49 PM EDT2017-10-25 22:49:10 GMT
    (Source: Jason Jackson)(Source: Jason Jackson)

    Hardy residents are rallying behind their mayor after his dogs were recently attacked.

    Hardy residents are rallying behind their mayor after his dogs were recently attacked.

  • Memorial service set for coaching legend Phil Parker

    Memorial service set for coaching legend Phil Parker

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-10-25 22:38:18 GMT
    Wednesday, October 25 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-10-25 22:43:21 GMT
    Coach Parker in his last interview with Jason Hurst (Source: KAIT)Coach Parker in his last interview with Jason Hurst (Source: KAIT)

    A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 28, for legendary coach Phil Parker.

    A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 28, for legendary coach Phil Parker.

    •   
Powered by Frankly