Dispatchers praise man for staying calm during 911 call

Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd praised the team effort put together by several law enforcement agencies during the search for Jonathan Ware.

Craighead County sheriff's deputies, Arkansas State Police, the Jonesboro Police Department, and Harrisburg police all worked together to located Ware.

According to Boyd, several officers came in on their scheduled days off to help search wooded areas with K-9s, while others set up a perimeter around the location where Ware escaped.

"I'm very proud of being in Northeast Arkansas and the law enforcement community has always had great relationships," Boyd said. "You know, when something happens and of course you know we all are going to respond and help in whatever matter we can."

Dale Smith, the man who located Ware Wednesday morning, also received praise from both Boyd and dispatchers but it wasn't just because he found Ware.

Dispatchers specifically praised Smith for his calm and quick demeanor after finding Ware in his trash can outside his home.

Beverly McKenzie took Smith's initial call around 6:20 a.m.

She said when she usually receives calls, most have a panicked or scared tone, but McKenzie stressed that being calm is one of the best things you can do in the situation.

"Like you said he was calm, he knew exactly what direction, where he was at, and what he was wearing," McKenzie said. "The faster that I can get the information from them, the sooner I can get it to the dispatcher, and they can have the officers out there."

Jeff Presley, Jonesboro and Craighead County E-911 Director, said it took around seven minutes for first responders to arrive, which he labeled a quick response time.

Deputies with the Craighead County Sheriff's Office and Jonesboro Police Department later arrived at Smith's home and took Ware back into custody.

