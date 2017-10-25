AGFC and others participate in child abduction drill

Several state and local law enforcement agencies participated in a missing person drill last week, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

AGFC, Arkansas State Police, FBI, the Arkansas Department of Correction, Independence County Sheriff’s Office and ten other agencies participated.

The agencies were given the scenario of a child abduction.

Members of the exercise were part of the Child Abduction Response Team, a special inter-agency group headed by ASP.

Captain Shad Pearce said participation in these exercises help officers be more prepared than reading and attending workshops.

Pearce said during tragic situations, chaos is inevitable, but proper planning enables agencies to know their roles and streamlines the process during a time when every second count.

“If, heaven forbid, we are faced with a real-life case of child abduction, we want to make sure everyone responding on the same page,” Pearce said. “We’ll know who is the lead agency and who is responsible for many actions that need to take place.

FBI agents played the roles of several people in the drill from a panicked mother of a missing girl to persons of interest.

The group was able to find the teen, but Pearce said there is always room for improvement.

