Woman sentenced for conspiracy to commit murder

A Jonesboro woman will spend the next eight years in prison for attempting to have her husband killed.

Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington said Joy Werner was found guilty Wednesday on a charge of conspiracy to commit capital murder.

Police said Warner sought to hire a person to kill her husband.

Ellington said Werner was sentenced to eight years in the Arkansas Department of Correction.

