Kennett man flown to hospital after wreck

Two men were injured in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday night near Steele.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the wreck happened around 8:40 p.m., on County Road 443 northwest of Steele in Pemiscot County.

The truck was driven by 63-year-old Larry G. Payne of Gobler, who was not injured.

The MSHP report stated the 1999 GMC Sierra failed to stop at an intersection, went off the road, and struck a ditch.

Rickie L. Morgan, 68, of Kennett was airlifted to a Cape Girardeau hospital in serious condition.

Another passenger, 69-year old James R. Morgan of Gobler was taken by ambulance to a Jonesboro hospital.

The report also stated no one was wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

