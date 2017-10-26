Crews at the scene of truck, tires on fire

Crews are battling a fire involving a truck and tires in south Jonesboro.

According to Jonesboro E911 Dispatch, crews are at 263 County Road 402 working to put out the fire.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

We have a crew en route to the scene.

Region 8 News will have more information as it becomes available.

