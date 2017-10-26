Trucks damaged in morning fire

Crews battled a fire Thursday morning that damaged semi-trucks in south Jonesboro.

The Southridge Fire Department was called to 263 County Road 402 to put out the fire which involved trucks and tires around 6:30 a.m.

However, the department said the fire was smoldering when they got on the scene which may indicate it was burning for a long time prior to their arrival.

Eight trucks sustained damage in the fire, four were totaled.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Region 8 News will have more information as it becomes available.

