Trucks severely damaged in morning fire

Trucks severely damaged in morning fire

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Crews battled a fire Thursday morning that damaged semi-trucks in south Jonesboro.

The Southridge Fire Department was called to 263 County Road 402 to put out the fire which involved trucks and tires around 6:30 a.m. 

However, the department said the fire was smoldering when they got on the scene which may indicate it was burning for a long time prior to their arrival.

Eight trucks sustained damage in the fire, four were totaled.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Region 8 News will have more information as it becomes available.

