Trucks severely damaged in morning fire

Police who caught three teenagers orange-handed with 48 stolen pumpkins - and one gourd - are asking residents of a St. Louis suburb to view a "pumpkin lineup" online to see if their Halloween squash are among...
Crews battled a fire Thursday morning that damaged semi-trucks in south Jonesboro.
The ATF is offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest of those suspected of stealing numerous firearms from a Randolph County business.
Two men were injured in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday night near Steele.
Craighead County firefighters are in dire need of an upgraded fire radio system, but because it comes at a very expensive cost, they’ll have to wait a little longer to fix their issues.
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.
Nate made landfall twice in the U.S. as a hurricane but quickly weakened to a tropical storm after the second landfall.
Religious leaders, elected officials and mourners gathered at multiple prayer vigils Monday night in Las Vegas after more than 50 people were killed and more than 500 were injured in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Stephen Hughes, a Rutherford Co. native who is a faculty member at the University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez, shared these photos of the damage hurricanes Irma and Maria left behind.
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.
Powerful Hurricane Maria hit the islands early in the week on its track toward the west.
Hurricane Irma, a category five storm and the most powerful Atlantic hurricane in a decade, is threatening the Caribbean and putting Florida on alert.
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.
As the Great American Eclipse event transpired today, many viewers in Region 8 shared their experiences with photos submitted through See It - Snap It - Send It.
