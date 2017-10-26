Off-duty Arkansas officer found justified in fatal shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A Little Rock police officer who was working off-duty when she fatally shot a man has been cleared.



Chief Deputy Prosecutor John Johnson told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that Sgt. Angela Everett was justified when she shot 44-year-old Gregory Childress after Childress fired at her in a shopping center parking lot in February.



Police have said Everett carrying bank bags as she walked to her unmarked police car when Childress got out of another vehicle while armed and wearing a mask. Police say Childress approached Everett and fired his weapon and Everett returned fire, killing Childress.



Childress' gunfire struck the police car.



Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

