Walmart introduces a new technological type of employee

The next time you go grocery shopping, you might pass by some unconventional Walmart employees.

Walmart is introducing robotic technology to perform jobs like scanning shelves for out of stock items, incorrect prices, and wrong or missing labels.

Walmart says it's a shelf-scanning technology that can handle tasks that are repeatable, predictable and manual.

Its purpose is to free up time for the associates to focus on what they say is most important, serving customers and selling merchandise.

Walmart has tested this technology in a small number of stores in Arkansas, Pennsylvania, and California.

Based on those initial tests, they are expanding it to an additional 50 locations, including Searcy.

Walmart says this combination of people and technology is helping make the stores more convenient and easier to shop.

