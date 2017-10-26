Second suspect pleads guilty in robbery case

A Trumann man will spend the next five years in jail after he pleaded guilty to robbery.

According to court documents, Ethan Chase Cahoon, 18, of Trumann negotiated a plea to the felony charge.

Cahoon, along with two other suspects, was arrested in connection with a robbery at a Bay gas station in January.

Craighead County Circuit Court Judge Cindy Thyer sentenced Cahoon to five years in the Arkansas Department of Correction, with five additional years of probation.

A third suspect, Dwalin Lamonte Woods, 19, also of Trumann, is scheduled to go to trial in January.

