High schoolers needed for March of Dimes Prom Fashion Show

A Region 8 nonprofit is on the hunt for high schoolers for an upcoming fashion show.

The March of Dimes Chain Reaction Youth Council is hosting interviews for potential fashion show models.

They are looking for males and females to participate in the annual Prom Fashion Show fundraiser.

Interviews are planned for Nov. 2, at Jonesboro High School’s Media Center and on Nov. 9, at Valley View’s cafeteria.

Interviews for both days will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Cadyn Qualls, senior at Buffalo Island Central and external communications chair for the council, said they welcome all high schoolers.

“Not only is it fun, but it’s also a great opportunity to raise money and awareness for the organization,” Qualls said.

This year after prom wear from local boutiques will also be featured at the fashion show along with the traditional dresses and tuxes.

Brody McFall is a sophomore at Buffalo Island Central and said he’s looking forward to participating for the first time this year.

“I’m excited to be apart of the council and help with this great cause,” McFall said.

Last year's Prom Fashion Show raised more than $17,000.

The money raised goes straight to the March of Dimes which strives to improve the health of mothers and babies by preventing birth defects, premature birth, and infant mortality.

Qualls said by participating in this fashion show students learn about the mission of the March of Dimes and how it helps so many people.

The fashion show is set for Feb. 3, 2018, at Brookland High School.

