Arkansas lawmaker resigning for energy board job

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas state senator says he's resigning from office after he was appointed by the White House to a board focused on energy issues in the South.

Republican Sen. Eddie Joe Williams of Cabot was appointed Thursday by President Donald Trump to serve as the federal representative to the Southern States Energy Board. Williams, 63, says he'll resign from the state Senate once he's officially sworn in to the new position in about 30 to 45 days.

Williams was first elected to the state Senate in 2010 and was re-elected last year. He's chairman of the Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee. His district includes parts of Lonoke, Faulkner, Pulaski and White counties. He previously served as mayor of Cabot and on the Cabot city council.

