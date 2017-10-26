$60,000 grant helps provide fresh produce to families in need

Nearly 15,000 families in Region 8 will have access to fresh produce thanks to a grant awarded to the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas.

The Walmart Foundation awarded a $60,000 grant to the food bank to ensure people at-risk of hunger will be able to get free produce.

Vicki Pillow, director of development for the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, said this grant will be used to provide 300,000 pounds of fresh produce to families who need additional assistance.

“We have so many families that are struggling, that can’t afford to put fresh produce as part of their meals,” Pillow said. “By us getting this grant, we are able to get that healthy, fresh produce out to them and get it on their tables when maybe they wouldn’t have the opportunity to do that.”

Frenklin Freziar was one of many volunteers on-hand to help organize the produce and said having an opportunity like this greatly benefits Region 8 families.

“Everybody around here needs a little help by the end of the month,” Freziar said. “They don’t have much anyway because their social security checks don’t go very far. Some of them wouldn’t have much to eat if they didn’t have a program like this.”

The food bank worked in collaboration with the Helping Hands Food Pantry in Jonesboro to distribute the produce.

Click here for more information on the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android