21 in custody after warrants round up

Twenty-one people were taken into custody during a warrants roundup known as "Operation Fall Festival."

The Independence County Sheriff's Office, Arkansas State Police, Arkansas Community Corrections, and Batesville Police Department conducted the warrant sweep Wednesday.

According to the sheriff's office, one person was issued a citation for misdemeanor possession of an instrument of crime, and one person was released with a court date on an out of county warrant.

Following the operation, some suspects will receive new charges.

According to the news release, Brian Ballard will be charged with possession of a controlled substance-meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Mark Jeffery will be charged with possession of a controlled substance-meth. Hunter Crow will be charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and introducing prohibited articles into a correctional facility.

There was a combination of misdemeanor and felony warrants served, along with absconder warrants as part of the operation.

