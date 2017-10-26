Searcy man sentenced after high-speed pursuit

A Searcy man will spend two years in jail after being arrested by police for fleeing.

According to the Beebe Police Department, Tommy Dewayne Hollis, 44, was sentenced to 24 months in the Arkansas Department of Correction for felony fleeing and endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree.

Police state that detectives observed Hollis' vehicle parked in a wooded area near the Northside Church of Christ on West Mississippi Street.

As the detectives tried to make contact, Hollis reportedly drove away. A pursuit ensued that reached more than 120 mph.

Officers from Beebe, Cabot, and Lonoke County joined the chase which lasted over 25 miles.

The vehicle finally stopped on Highway 89 outside of Cabot after Cabot police deployed spike strips.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android