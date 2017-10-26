JPD: Man admitted to stealing from employer to pay for prosthetic leg

A Jonesboro man accused of stealing $1,800 from his employer reportedly told police he needed the cash to buy a prosthetic leg.

27-year-old Cody Moss is accused of stealing the money from Sears Automotive, 1901 S. Caraway.

On Oct. 12, just days before the store closed, Moss got into the company’s computers and deposited voided transactions totaling $1,802.10 into his personal account, the probable cause affidavit stated.

Thirteen days later, on Oct. 25, management reported the theft.

“The complainant showed officers a written statement by Moss where he admitted to stealing the money so that he could buy a prosthetic leg,” Sgt. Chris Poe of the Jonesboro Police Department stated in the court documents. “Moss apologized in the statement and agreed to pay back the full amount.”

After reviewing the affidavit, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Thursday to charge Moss with theft of $5,000 or less but greater than $1,000. If convicted of the Class D felony, Moss could be sentenced up to 6 years in prison and fined as much as $10,000.

He’s being held on a $1,500 cash/surety bond awaiting a Dec. 27 court appearance.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android