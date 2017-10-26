MONDAY -- A Very Special Gr8 Acts of Kindness - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

For two years, Diana Davis and First Community Bank have highlighted the good people do for one another. Monday on Region 8 News at 10 see our latest Gr8 Act. Diana and the crew traveled to Highland, Arkansas to surprise the October winner. See what giving of yourself can do for others and how one woman's selfless gift gave her best friend a second chance at life.

