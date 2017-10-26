Man facing theft charge for stolen gun

For the second time this year, a Jonesboro man faces a theft charge after police say they found him with a stolen gun.

While traveling in the 1000-block of Hope Street on Wednesday, Officer Josh Landreth with the Jonesboro Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit reported smelling a “strong odor of marijuana” coming from the area of a nearby house.

“I noticed there were several people standing outside in front of the residence,” Landreth stated in the probable cause affidavit. “I went around the block and came back by.”

Again, Landreth stated he could smell pot, so he stopped his vehicle and contacted the group.

As he was talking to the subjects, the investigator said he recognized Kahdarius Wilson and searched him.

“While searching him I felt what I knew to be a handgun just below the waistband inside the front of his jeans,” Landreth said.

The officer placed Wilson into handcuffs and retrieved the weapon. When he ran it through Dispatch, Landreth stated he learned that it was listed as stolen through the JPD.

Landreth arrested Wilson and took him to the Craighead County Detention Center to await a probable cause hearing.

On Thursday, Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Wilson with theft by receiving a firearm less than $2,500.

While considering the bond, Landreth pointed out to the judge that Wilson had been arrested earlier this year on a similar charge.

Fowler set Wilson’s bond at $5,000 and told him to appear in circuit court on Nov. 22.

