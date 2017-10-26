Students crafting, distributing fleece blankets to homeless

With the colder weather approaching, one group will have some comfort thanks to students at UAMS.

According to Little Rock affiliate KARK-TV, the Associated Student Government is crafting hand-tied fleece blankets for the homeless as part of a community outreach project.

The blankets will be distributed to various shelters and communities across central Arkansas.

Jade Nauszek, a student at UAMS, said the group made over 100 blankets last year and had to turn some people away because there simply weren't enough blankets to go around.

"They actually lined up around the neighborhood to get blankets," Nauszek said. "It was really heartbreaking to say no, I'm sorry, we aren't able to help you. This year we want to open this community-wide."

Students will continue to craft blankets until the end of November, with the blankets set to be distributed in December.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android