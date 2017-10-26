Updated security system planned for new high school

The Manila School District wants to make sure their new campus has the most up-to-date security features possible.

The new $22 million high school will include classrooms, a multipurpose gym facility, and a new auditorium.

The school plans to install 57 cameras that will cover the entire new campus inside and out.

The new system will also have a keyless entry at every door, something the current high school does not have.

Those locks will snap a picture of every person who walks through the high school doors.

“Anything that you can do that makes kids safer is the most important thing,” Manila High School Principal Mark Manchester said. “Every decision you make in a school should always stem from is this the best for the kids, is this what keeps the kids safe. In this day and age, in particular, you want to make sure you have every safeguard in place for your students and your faculty and staff as well.”

Manchester said another good thing about the security company are going with is that they store all of the footage and sort through it if a problem needs to be identified.

“It’s gonna allow us to focus more on solving the problem instead of trying to identify what the problem was,” he said.

