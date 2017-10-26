Northwest Arkansas couple develops show for HGTV

A couple in Northwest Arkansas will appear on HGTV after developing a show to run on the channel.

According to Fayetteville NBC affiliate KNWA, Dave and Jenny Marrs have been working to develop their show Almost Home for HGTV.

The series will air on HGTV on Nov. 7.

