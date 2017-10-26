JPD hosts second annual Trunk or Treat event for kids

Over 1,000 Jonesboro residents screamed "Trunk or Treat" Thursday evening as officers held their annual Trunk or Treat event on Melrose Street.

Children dressed in their Halloween best walked along the open trunks as officers dropped candy in their bags.

Officers also visited with the kids and their parents as a better way to connect with the community.

Blake Easley, an officer with the department, organized the event last year and uses it as a way to give out candy to children and to meet the faces of people working to protect them.

"If they know us and trust us they're more likely to help us when they need help," Easley said. "And they're more likely to trust us when we're trying to help them."

