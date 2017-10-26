Police explore ways to secure vehicles after suspect escaped

After a suspect escaped a Harrisburg police cruiser during a transport, the department is now exploring ways to better secure their vehicles.

Justin Kimble, a lieutenant with the department, said Johnathan Ware reportedly snatched a radar gun out of the back of the cruiser and broke out of the back driver's side window as he was being taken from the hospital to the Poinsett County Detention Center.

Now, they are trying to prevent that from happening again.

“We are looking into putting bars on the window,” said Kimble. “If we would have had those, he would not have been able to get out the way he did.”

Kimble said they are also looking at having more than one person in the vehicle on transports.

“It would be hard on our staff because we are down a few officers but having at least two officers in the car when transporting a person in custody could better monitor the situation,” said Kimble.

Kimble said they do not have a plan in place just yet, but they will soon make a decision for the safety of everyone.

“I believe protecting the citizens of this community is number one, as well as the inmates too,” said Kimble. “Even though they are criminals we got to keep them safe also. Jumping out of a car is never good. This would be the best thing for our community and our police department.”

Kimble said in the meantime, the department plans to send a thank you note to Dale Smith, the Jonesboro man who turned Ware into police after finding him in his trash can.

