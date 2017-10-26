Region 8 Investigates: The fate of local football, tonight at 10 - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Region 8 Investigates: The fate of local football, tonight at 10.

Tonight on Region 8 News at 10: Is the fate of local football hanging in the balance as health concerns increase? Melanie Bednar investigates.

One Region 8 principal was honored with a special award.

And a chilly weekend is in store! Ryan has your forecast. 

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Police explore ways to secure vehicles after suspect escaped

    Police explore ways to secure vehicles after suspect escaped

    Thursday, October 26 2017 9:19 PM EDT2017-10-27 01:19:23 GMT
    Thursday, October 26 2017 10:05 PM EDT2017-10-27 02:05:03 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    After a suspect escaped a Harrisburg police cruiser during a transport, the department is now exploring ways to better secure their vehicles.

    After a suspect escaped a Harrisburg police cruiser during a transport, the department is now exploring ways to better secure their vehicles.

  • Trucks damaged in morning fire

    Trucks damaged in morning fire

    Thursday, October 26 2017 7:46 AM EDT2017-10-26 11:46:40 GMT
    Thursday, October 26 2017 9:29 PM EDT2017-10-27 01:29:36 GMT

    Crews battled a fire Thursday morning that damaged semi-trucks in south Jonesboro.

    Crews battled a fire Thursday morning that damaged semi-trucks in south Jonesboro.

  • JPD hosts second annual Trunk or Treat event for kids

    JPD hosts second annual Trunk or Treat event for kids

    Thursday, October 26 2017 8:52 PM EDT2017-10-27 00:52:26 GMT
    Thursday, October 26 2017 9:04 PM EDT2017-10-27 01:04:14 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Over 1,000 Jonesboro residents screamed "Trunk or Treat!" Thursday evening as officers held their annual Trunk or Treat event on Melrose Street.

    Over 1,000 Jonesboro residents screamed "Trunk or Treat!" Thursday evening as officers held their annual Trunk or Treat event on Melrose Street.

    •   
Powered by Frankly