Principal who saved teacher's life awarded for her act

Corning city leaders, school faculty, and students gathered together for a Red Ribbon Rally, but this rally had more going on than some realized.

Principal Jennifer Woolard was about to be awarded a life-saving award.

“We started our meetings, but something kept bothering me because he always contacts me,” Woolard said.

Back in June, Corning teacher Mark Farrow did not show up for a meeting so Woolard took action.

“Ms. Woolard, our high school teacher, contacted me and said Officer King something’s wrong,” Corning police Sgt. Chris King said. “This is not like Mr. Farrow.”

Sgt. King later found Farrow in his home unconscious from what doctors said was an unknown trauma to his brain. He had been in that state for 48 hours.

“Jennifer Woolard obviously saved my life,” Mark Farrow said.

Farrow lives alone and does not have family in Corning. He said he is thankful for Woolard.

“When you have people who know you by name everywhere you go and you interact with their families every day, it means a lot,” Farrow said.

“For her to know and sense something was wrong and then contact me, I felt like she deserved to be recognized for it,” King said.

Woolard said she does not feel like a hero but she is grateful she trusted her instinct.

“Well, I’ve always been told to go with your gut,” Woolard said. “Always. Just to listen to that feeling."

“I wanted to be in a small town and teach school in a small town and it sure paid off big time for me,” Farrow said.

Woolard hopes her act will help teach her students to speak up and voice their concerns.

