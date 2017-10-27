MISSING: Central Arkansas police need your help locating missing man

The Sherwood Police Department needs your help finding a missing man.

Corellas Johnson, 58, was last seen at the Mapco Gas Station Friday.

He was wearing a white T-Shirt and blue pajama pants.

Johnson is 5'7" and 185 pounds, bald with brown eyes.

If you see him, call Sherwood Police at 501-835-1425.

