IL woman killed in AR crash

One woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Crittenden County.

According to Arkansas State Police, 78-year-old Barbara Boehm of Spring Valley, IL was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox south on Interstate 55 around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Around mile marker seven the SUV struck the barrier wall, went across the inside lane leaving the road, and came to rest on Interstate 40.

Boehm died in the crash, ASP stated.

The road was dry and weather conditions were clear at the time, according to the crash report.

