IL woman killed in AR crash - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

IL woman killed in AR crash

(Source: AP Graphics Bank) (Source: AP Graphics Bank)
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

One woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Crittenden County.

According to Arkansas State Police, 78-year-old Barbara Boehm of Spring Valley, IL was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox south on Interstate 55 around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Around mile marker seven the SUV struck the barrier wall, went across the inside lane leaving the road, and came to rest on Interstate 40.

Boehm died in the crash, ASP stated.

The road was dry and weather conditions were clear at the time, according to the crash report.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Region 8 to once again be represented on ABC's 'The Bachelor'

    Region 8 to once again be represented on ABC's 'The Bachelor'

    Friday, October 27 2017 9:49 AM EDT2017-10-27 13:49:12 GMT
    Friday, October 27 2017 10:02 AM EDT2017-10-27 14:02:54 GMT
    (Source: Reality Steve)(Source: Reality Steve)

    A popular ABC show that airs on KAIT once again has ties to Region 8.

    A popular ABC show that airs on KAIT once again has ties to Region 8.

  • MO man airlifted after crash

    MO man airlifted after crash

    Friday, October 27 2017 9:34 AM EDT2017-10-27 13:34:37 GMT
    Friday, October 27 2017 9:42 AM EDT2017-10-27 13:42:09 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A man was seriously injured in a crash in Ripley County Thursday night.

    A man was seriously injured in a crash in Ripley County Thursday night.

  • Principal who saved teacher's life awarded for her act

    Principal who saved teacher's life awarded for her act

    Thursday, October 26 2017 11:07 PM EDT2017-10-27 03:07:34 GMT
    Thursday, October 26 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-10-27 03:38:42 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Corning city leaders, school faculty, and students gathered together for a Red Ribbon Rally, but this rally had more going on than some realized.

    Corning city leaders, school faculty, and students gathered together for a Red Ribbon Rally, but this rally had more going on than some realized.

    •   
Powered by Frankly