MO man airlifted after crash - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

MO man airlifted after crash

RIPLEY COUNTY, MO (KAIT) -

A man was seriously injured in a crash in Ripley County Thursday night.

William Broyles, 29, of Doniphan was driving a 2000 Toyota 4Runner east on U.S. 160 near Doniphan around 7:45 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the SUV ran off the right side of the road and overturned.

Broyles was thrown from the vehicle. He was airlifted to a Memphis, TN hospital in serious condition.

MSHP stated Broyles was not wearing a seatbelt.

